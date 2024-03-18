x

March 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

SPORTS

FA Cup Thriller as Man United Beats Liverpool 4-3 to Ease Pressure on Ten Hag

March 17, 2024
By Associated Press
TEN-HAG
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates after Manchester United's Antony scored his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England — There’s still some fight left in Manchester United.

With the season hanging in the balance, Erik ten Hag’s team produced one of the most important wins of his tenure to beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal match on Sunday.

With nearly the last kick of the match, substitute Amad Diallo sent Old Trafford into raptures, ended Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies and fired United into the semifinals.

“Listen to the noise, you can tell what a big game it is,” said Marcus Rashford, who missed a golden chance to win it at the end of regulation but leveled for 3-3 in extra time. “I had to score that chance at the end … but we got the job done and we have to get something out of this season.”

Ten Hag has faced mounting speculation about his position in the face of a troubled campaign and restructuring at the club. The FA Cup represents his last chance of silverware this season, while Champions League qualification is in doubt with United sixth in the Premier League.

Defeat against the club’s fiercest rival would likely have seen pressure on the Dutchman grow. TV cameras focused on new director Dave Brailsford as the clock ticked down with Liverpool leading 2-1 as the game approached 90 minutes.

Brailsford is part of the team overseeing United’s soccer operations following British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s recent investment in the club. He looked stone-faced with United seemingly headed out of the competition and Liverpool’s away fans making the loudest noise.

Emotions changed drastically inside Old Trafford, however, when Antony equalized in the 87th to make the score 2-2. That set up a white-knuckle ride through to the first minute of stoppage time in extra time, with big chances missed and momentum swinging one way and then another until United’s winner.

Ten Hag hopes it can be a turning point for his team.

“Every team needs its moment into a season and we never had that moment,” the United manager said. “This could be that moment where the team believe and (has) energy that we can do amazing things. I think when you can beat Liverpool the way we did, then you can beat any opponent.”

Twelve-time FA Cup winner United was later drawn against second-tier Coventry in the semifinals and defending champion Manchester City will play Chelsea, which beat Leicester 4-2 earlier Sunday.

The game had looked like going to a penalty shootout until Diallo fired low into the bottom corner to beat Caoimhin Kelleher following a late Liverpool corner.

The substitute was so caught up in the moment that he was shown a second yellow card and sent off for taking off his jersey during wild celebrations.

“It’s the best goal of my life, it’s a really important moment,” he said. “I am disappointed to be sent off, but what is important is to win. To beat Liverpool is a big, big moment for me.”

United’s pursuit of a top-four finish was also helped after fourth-place Aston Villa drew 1-1 at West Ham in the Premier League earlier in the day. Tottenham, in fifth, lost 3-0 at Fulham on Saturday.

Ten Hag’s team is still nine points adrift of Villa, but has a game in hand, and perhaps momentum after such a morale-boosting win.

He described the opening 35 minutes of Sunday’s match as the best his team had played all season.

Scott McTominay put United ahead in the 10th minute before goals from Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th and Mohamed Salah in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Liverpool the lead at the break.

After Antony leveled, Harvey Elliott hit the post for Liverpool and Rashford fired wide with only the ‘keeper to beat with the final kick in regulation.

In extra time Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in the 105th and Rashford leveled for United seven minutes later.

Diallo’s winner killed off Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of winning four trophies before he steps down at the end of the season.

Liverpool has already won the League Cup, is second in the league and through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

“I think my boys showed incredible character again,” Klopp said. “You cannot compare our season to United’s with the amount of games. It’s fine, we deal with it.”

CHELSEA’S REVENGE

Two goals in second-half stoppage time saw Chelsea book its place at Wembley and avenge its defeat to Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s team was given a scare against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put Chelsea 2-0 up in the first half, with Raheem Sterling also having a penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk. Leicester fought back after the break through a spectacular own-goal by Axel Disasi, who sent a long-range back pass without checking where his ‘keeper was, and an equalizer from Stephy Mavididi.

With the game looking set to go to extra time, Chelsea struck twice through two substitutes.

Carney Chukwuemeka restored the Premier League team’s advantage after an assist from Palmer in the second minute of time added on. Noni Madueke scored a brilliant solo effort six minutes later to ensure the win and a semifinal spot.

Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final three years ago to win the trophy for the first time.

TOP FOUR

Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal in Sunday’s only Premier League game could be crucial in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Having been routed 4-0 by Tottenham last week, Aston Villa, in fourth, trailed to Michail Antonio’s header at West Ham. But Zaniolo’s second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw that moved Villa three points clear of Spurs, having played a game more.

Even then, Unai Emery’s team had to rely on VAR to rule out a a stoppage-time goal from Tomas Soucek for handball.

Depending on how English teams perform in Europe this season, the Premier League could be handed an extra Champions League spot, meaning fifth place would gain entry to next season’s competition.

RELATED

SPORTS
March Madness is Here. UConn, Purdue, Houston and North Carolina Get Top Seeding in NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK - Even before the brackets came out Sunday, March Madness was a muddled mess.

SPORTS
Man City and Second-Tier Coventry Reach FA Cup Semis. Tottenham Beaten Heavily in Premier League
SPORTS
Analysis: Eagles, Bucs, Packers and Commanders Earn Highest Free Agency Grades; Cowboys Get Only F

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

NEW YORK - Even before the brackets came out Sunday, March Madness was a muddled mess.

MANCHESTER, England — There’s still some fight left in Manchester United.

ATHENS - A New Democracy former Member of the European Parliament obtained a list of email addresses - to whom she sent a pitch for votes in June elections - from the government’s head of the Diaspora, who quit over the revelation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.