F-22 Raptors Arrive in Souda Bay for an Agile Combat Employment Exercise

Politics

F-22 Raptors Arrive in Souda Bay for an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Exercise. (HELLENIC NATIONAL DEFENCE GENERAL STAFF/EUROKINISSI)

SOUDA – On October 20, 2022, F-22 Raptors from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) arrived in Souda Bay, Crete to conduct an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Exercise.

The U.S. Air Force conducts ACE exercises on a regular basis. The last ACE exercise conducted from Greece involved F-35s from RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.

ACE exercises are part of routine training for U.S. airmen to operate from different locations with varying levels of capacity and support to strengthen the ability to deploy, survive, operate, and successfully maneuver.