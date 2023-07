Politics

NEW YORK – Six members of the United States House of Representatives called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that the new F-16 jets Turkiye will receive from America will not be used for actions against Greece.

In a letter to Blinken, the six said among others, “Given Turkey’s history of using American F-16s for overflights in the Aegean and to challenge Greek sovereignty, we request mechanisms that provide for the pause, delay, or snapback of the transfer of American weapons to Turkey if it resumes its destabilizing actions in the Eastern Mediterranean that threaten or undermine US national security interests or NATO security architecture.”

The letter is signed by Representatives Chris Pappas, Gus Bilirakis, Dina Titus, Nicole Malliotakis, Farank Pallone, Jr. and John Sarbanes.