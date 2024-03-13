x

March 13, 2024

Eying Summer Ships, Greece Shows Off at 1st European Cruise Exhibition

March 13, 2024
By TNH Staff
Port of Piraeus Docked Ship
A man walks past a docked ANEK Lines ferry in the Port of Piraeus on January 25, 2024. (Photo: Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – In a move to further bolster its record-breaking tourism, Greece made a significant appearance at the 1st European Cruise Week exhibition in Genoa, Italy, highlighting an industry valued at $60 billion.

“The cruise records in Greek ports and destinations confirm, more and more, that Greece is at the heart of the cruise world,” stated Vassilis Korkidis, President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as reported by Capital.gr.

The sector currently employs 125,000 people and has experienced notable growth in Greece, particularly following the revitalization efforts led by the Chinese management firm COSCO at the port of Piraeus.

In the tourism zenith of 2023, Greek ports welcomed 5,230 cruise ship arrivals at 49 ports, accommodating seven million passengers. This marked an increase of 450 arrivals and 2.4 million passengers compared to 2022, when COVID-related restrictions began to ease.

On an annual basis, there was a 9.4% increase in cruise ship approaches and a staggering 51.3% increase in passenger numbers in 2023. These passengers, known for their high spending habits, often engage in sightseeing and shopping activities upon disembarking at the ports.

Notably, cruise ships carried significantly more passengers per vessel in 2023, averaging 1,339 compared to 969 in 2022, as confidence in international travel gradually returned.

According to the Bank of Greece, revenues from the sector in 2023 amounted to €699 million ($763.52 million), a substantial increase from €413 million ($451.12 million) in 2022 and €556 million ($607.32 million) in the previous record year of 2019.

Cruise ships alone generated €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) in revenues in 2023. Theodore Vokos, Managing Director of Posidonia Exhibitions, emphasized the industry’s growth prospects in Greece, citing the planned expansion of cruise terminals in Souda-Chania and Piraeus, as well as Thessaloniki’s emerging potential as an additional cruise hub.

Data analysis revealed that cruise ship arrivals contributed significantly to various sectors, with 44% of passengers spending on shopping, 40% in restaurants, 12% on sightseeing, and 3% at food stores. Crew members also contributed to the overall revenues.

Theodora Riga, COO & Director of Strategic Communications at the Port of Thessaloniki, emphasized the importance of understanding passenger expectations to enhance the destination’s appeal and attract more cruise lines in the future.

In Yearly Pennsylvania Tradition, Amish Communities Hold Spring Auctions to Support Fire Departments (Vid & Pics)

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A couple hundred used buggies — horses not included — were lined up and ready for the auctioneer's gavel last weekend when day began at the Gordonville mud sale, a local Amish tradition dating to the 1960s.

The National Herald

