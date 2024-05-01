Extension of Visa Express Program Boosts Greek Island Tourism

Travel

An aerial view of Fanaraki beach a beach on the island of Lemnos in the Northeastern Aegean Sea. (Photo: Dimitris Kiriakakis/Unsplash)

ATHENS – From April 30, 2024, the rapid granting of entry visas (visa express) for Turkish tourists will be extended to five more Greek islands.

After Chios, Kos, Lesvos, Rhodes, and Samos, the visa will be extended to Leros, Lemnos, Kalymnos, Kastelorizo, and Symi, as reported by the Greek embassy in Ankara.

The decision was made and announced on December 7th at the Greece-Turkey Cooperation Council held in Athens. The agreement was reached after negotiations between the Greek government and the European Commission. This is, after all, the only exception in the Schengen area.

The program, which responded to requests from both the islanders and Turkish tourists, has already yielded positive results. The number of Turkish tourists in the first ten days of April tripled compared to last year on the first five islands where it was implemented, boosting the local economy.

The express visa is valid for seven days, costs €60, and can be issued at any time during the year. It is granted with a special stamp placed on the passport, and the visitor cannot leave Greece to travel to another destination.

The aim is to prolong the tourist season and strengthen the local economy of the islands, some of which have suffered a greater burden due to immigration.