x

March 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Society

Expolosion at Grevena Factory, Three Missing

March 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, File)
Hellenic Police (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, File)

GREVENA – A powerful explosion at an explosives factory was recorded at 08:15 on Monday in the area of Itea, Grevena.

According to information released by the Fire Brigade and the police, three employees are considered missing, while a guard that had just come off his shift and was leaving to go home was injured in the explosion and transferred to Grevena hospital in a state of shock.

The director of Grevena hospital, Eftychia Kapatou, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the guard has received first aid and his condition gives no cause for concern.

The police have cordoned off the area for precautionary reasons.

Grevena mayor Giorgos Damastanis said that the explosion was heard for miles around, even in neighbouring municipalities, and that some of the factory’s facilities that produced explosives were underground for safety reasons. According to a Fire Brigade official on the scene of the accident “the factory has turned into a mound of rubble and metal”.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis: We Have an Obligation to Further Strengthen the National Health System

ATHENS - "I am happy for three reasons: Because I am back at work after my Covid adventure, and I can assure you that the vaccines are effective and safe.

Economy
What the EU’s New Crypto Bill Means for Crypto Traders
Politics
FM Dendias to Participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Cop Kneeling on Wisconsin Student’s Neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings