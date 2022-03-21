Expolosion at Grevena Factory, Three Missing

Society

GREVENA – A powerful explosion at an explosives factory was recorded at 08:15 on Monday in the area of Itea, Grevena.

According to information released by the Fire Brigade and the police, three employees are considered missing, while a guard that had just come off his shift and was leaving to go home was injured in the explosion and transferred to Grevena hospital in a state of shock.

The director of Grevena hospital, Eftychia Kapatou, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the guard has received first aid and his condition gives no cause for concern.

The police have cordoned off the area for precautionary reasons.

Grevena mayor Giorgos Damastanis said that the explosion was heard for miles around, even in neighbouring municipalities, and that some of the factory’s facilities that produced explosives were underground for safety reasons. According to a Fire Brigade official on the scene of the accident “the factory has turned into a mound of rubble and metal”.