January 12, 2023

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

By Athens News Agency
ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΣΕ ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟ ΦΙΛΑΘΛΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΪΚΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΜΑΡΟΥΣΙ (ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Explosion outside Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi on Thursday, January 12, 2022. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

The explosion caused damage to eight shops, seven houses and two parked cars.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

