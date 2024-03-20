x

March 20, 2024

Exploring the 200th Anniversary of the ‘Greek Question’ and Celebrating 1821

March 19, 2024
By The National Herald
Greek Independence The Greek Question
The Greek-American community of Western Pennsylvania, through the auspices of the American Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and the Greek Nationality Room Committee of the Nationality Rooms and Intercultural Exchange Program at the University of Pittsburgh will be celebrating Greek Independence Week 2024 beginning on March 23. Photo: Courtesy of the American Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Greek-American community of Western Pennsylvania, through the auspices of the American Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and the Greek Nationality Room Committee of the Nationality Rooms and Intercultural Exchange Program at the University of Pittsburgh will be celebrating Greek Independence Week 2024 through a first-in-history unveiling of one of America’s least known Congressional sessions.

This year marks the 200th Anniversary of that session, which considered a resolution initially inspired by President James Monroe. The “Greek Question” challenged the US lawmakers to determine if the U.S. could consider an active role in the Greek Revolution.

At this session, the mention of Greece filled the mind with the most exalted sentiments and aroused the best feelings among the U.S. Congressmen. They described the Greek revolutionaries as those with “superior skill and refinement in the arts, heroic gallantry in action, disinterested patriotism, enthusiastic zeal, and devotion in favor of public liberty.”

Beginning on January 2nd, 1824, this vigorous discussion was held in Congress with the protagonists the Speaker of the House Henry Clay (Kentucky) and Congressmen George Cary (Georgia), Daniel Cook (Illinois), Daniel Webster (Massachusetts), Timothy Fuller (Massachusetts), Ichabod Bartlett (New Hampshire), John Taylor (New York), Silas Wood (New York), Joel Poinsett (South Carolina), Charles Rich (Vermont), and John Randolph (Virginia).

The celebration begins with a virtual lecture/discussion on the history leading to and surrounding the “Greek Question”, to be broadcast live on Saturday, March 23, 7 PM, and then a re-enactment of the congressional session of January 1824 will be live-broadcast on Sunday, March 30, featuring students of the Quo Vadis Program at the University of Pittsburgh taking on the roles of the protagonists.

Both live-streamed events may be viewed online: https://pahellenicfoundation.org/March2024.

This congressional session now comes to life for the first time in history and offers a previously-unknown window into how close the U.S. came to formally entering the Greek Revolution.

A video about the celebration is available for viewing on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/szV27.

Greek & Jewish Communities’ Effort to Recognize Greek Independence Day in NJ

CLOSTER, NJ – As March is Greek Heritage Month, the Greek and Jewish communities joined together to recognize Greek Independence Day in Closter, NJ.

Pancyprian Choir of NY Marks the Start of Great Lent with Clean Monday Meal

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

CLOSTER, NJ – As March is Greek Heritage Month, the Greek and Jewish communities joined together to recognize Greek Independence Day in Closter, NJ.

BOSTON, MA – The 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston will return on Sunday, April 7, 1 PM, starting at Boylston Street and concluding at Charles Street.

ATHENS – At the end of October 2023, the multi-year underwater archaeological research off the coast of Kasos was completed, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture.

ATHENS - A 400 percent increase in refugee and migrant arrivals in a month has Greece bracing for more with the advent of spring and summer, when the numbers trying to reach Aegean islands often rises.

