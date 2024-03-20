Exploring the 200th Anniversary of the ‘Greek Question’ and Celebrating 1821

General News

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Greek-American community of Western Pennsylvania, through the auspices of the American Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and the Greek Nationality Room Committee of the Nationality Rooms and Intercultural Exchange Program at the University of Pittsburgh will be celebrating Greek Independence Week 2024 through a first-in-history unveiling of one of America’s least known Congressional sessions.

This year marks the 200th Anniversary of that session, which considered a resolution initially inspired by President James Monroe. The “Greek Question” challenged the US lawmakers to determine if the U.S. could consider an active role in the Greek Revolution.

At this session, the mention of Greece filled the mind with the most exalted sentiments and aroused the best feelings among the U.S. Congressmen. They described the Greek revolutionaries as those with “superior skill and refinement in the arts, heroic gallantry in action, disinterested patriotism, enthusiastic zeal, and devotion in favor of public liberty.”

Beginning on January 2nd, 1824, this vigorous discussion was held in Congress with the protagonists the Speaker of the House Henry Clay (Kentucky) and Congressmen George Cary (Georgia), Daniel Cook (Illinois), Daniel Webster (Massachusetts), Timothy Fuller (Massachusetts), Ichabod Bartlett (New Hampshire), John Taylor (New York), Silas Wood (New York), Joel Poinsett (South Carolina), Charles Rich (Vermont), and John Randolph (Virginia).

The celebration begins with a virtual lecture/discussion on the history leading to and surrounding the “Greek Question”, to be broadcast live on Saturday, March 23, 7 PM, and then a re-enactment of the congressional session of January 1824 will be live-broadcast on Sunday, March 30, featuring students of the Quo Vadis Program at the University of Pittsburgh taking on the roles of the protagonists.

Both live-streamed events may be viewed online: https://pahellenicfoundation.org/March2024.

This congressional session now comes to life for the first time in history and offers a previously-unknown window into how close the U.S. came to formally entering the Greek Revolution.

A video about the celebration is available for viewing on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/szV27.