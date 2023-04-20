x

April 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Society

Experts Committee Report on the Train Crash in Tempi

April 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Train Collision
A crane operator, firefighters and rescuers work the scene of a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

ATHENS – The deadly rail accident at Tempi on February 28 was the result of a multitude of factors related to the functioning, personnel and technological equipment, including on an administrative level, of the railroads, according to a 228-page fact-finding report released by an Experts’ Committee on Thursday.

The report said that both organisations and individuals were to blame for the accident that claimed 57 lives, among them Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) and its subsidiary ERGOSE, the Regulatory Authority for Transport and Hellenic Train, as well as the station master and the train drivers on that fateful night, who appear not to have followed the rules.

It also pointed out the need for an immediate modernisation of the railway and radical changes to the training of the staff.

The Committee noted that report’s job was to review and present the evidence, not to attribute or apportion liability and blame, which was the Justice’s job according to the Constitution and the laws.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Briefed by Metropolitan of Nubia Savvas on the Situation in Sudan

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday spoke on the phone with the Metropolitan of Nubia Savvas and was informed about the situation in Sudan.

Politics
Greece’s Election Campaign Starts April 22, When Parliament Dissolved
Politics
Ex-SYRIZA MEP’s Alleged Rape Case Roils Coming Greek Elections

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.