Experts Committee Report on the Train Crash in Tempi

A crane operator, firefighters and rescuers work the scene of a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

ATHENS – The deadly rail accident at Tempi on February 28 was the result of a multitude of factors related to the functioning, personnel and technological equipment, including on an administrative level, of the railroads, according to a 228-page fact-finding report released by an Experts’ Committee on Thursday.

The report said that both organisations and individuals were to blame for the accident that claimed 57 lives, among them Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) and its subsidiary ERGOSE, the Regulatory Authority for Transport and Hellenic Train, as well as the station master and the train drivers on that fateful night, who appear not to have followed the rules.

It also pointed out the need for an immediate modernisation of the railway and radical changes to the training of the staff.

The Committee noted that report’s job was to review and present the evidence, not to attribute or apportion liability and blame, which was the Justice’s job according to the Constitution and the laws.