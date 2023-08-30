Experts Answer The Most Googled Questions on Sleep

Health

There are 26.28 billion Google searches every month. In the United States alone, 5 million of those searches are people lying in bed who can’t sleep… Okay, it’s true — analytics can’t tell where they are – but there are a lot of people searching the web for answers about sleep.

However, instead of relying on Google, sleep and health-related questions are better answered by a professional.

Experts from Bed Kingdom collected the world’s most Googled sleep-related questions and gave definitive answers to them.

How Can I Fall Asleep Faster?

“How can I fall asleep faster?” is the most Googled question regarding sleep. It receives over 215,000 monthly searches worldwide. With so many people wanting to know how they can get to dreamland quicker, a little understanding of the science behind sleep is the best place to start.

Melatonin is the key to sleep. It is the hormone secreted by the pineal gland, and a lack of this hormone is likely one reason many people cannot fall asleep quickly.

There are two solutions to keeping melatonin levels high when needed most. The first is maintaining a regular sleep schedule, which may require self-discipline. Going to bed at different times during the week or getting up at different hours can dysregulate melatonin production.

Light also affects melatonin production. When light hits sensors in the eyes and skin, it tells the pineal gland to shut off the secretion of melatonin, which is why most people don’t feel sleepy at midday. Any light sources in a bedroom will, therefore, affect melatonin levels and result in trouble getting to sleep, so keep it dark.

How Much Sleep Do We Need?

The amount of sleep an individual requires depends on age, health conditions, previous sleep quality, and personality type.

The following recommendations align with CDC guidelines (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

Newborns require 14-17 hoursInfants require 12-16 hoursToddlers need 11-14 hours3-6 year-olds need 10-13 hours7 to 12-year-olds require 9-12 hours13 to 18-year-olds need 8-10 hoursPregnant women require 8-10 hoursPeople suffering from cold or flu need 7-9 hoursAverage adults who are neither pregnant nor ill should aim to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night.

What Is Sleep Paralysis?

Numerous things can happen during so-called sleep paralysis, but the most common is feeling immobilized, where the person cannot move, speak, or even open their eyes. Sufferers often recall feeling frightened, as if someone is in the room with them or something is pushing them down.

Sleep paralysis is uncommon and may only occur once in a lifetime; it’s generally harmless and dissipates quickly. People who do experience sleep paralysis, though, often head to Google to find out what it is and how to stop it from recurring. Probably why it receives over 90,000 monthly searches.

Unfortunately, sufferers may not get the answers they are looking for. It is not clear why sleep paralysis occurs, though it has been linked to insomnia, narcolepsy, PTSD, and disrupted sleeping patterns.

Sleep paralysis may be preventable by improving sleeping habits. Experts recommend getting at least seven hours of sleep, maintaining a consistent sleep pattern, and exercising regularly to reduce sleep paralysis.

Why Can’t I Sleep?

The question “Why can’t I sleep?” is broad and can have many different answers. People should consult a medical professional if they suspect they have insomnia. However, other, less severe problems may cause people to have trouble falling asleep at night.

One likely reason is stress and anxiety. Stress is often related to feeling overwhelmed at work, although other causes, such as caffeine and alcohol, are common.

Studies show that consumption of alcohol increases during times of stress, but frequent or excessive drinking also increases stress and anxiety levels, creating a vicious cycle. Denise Graham, a counselor at Cleveland Clinic’s Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center, says that by using alcohol to numb feelings of stress, “You’re not learning how to cope with things as they are right now.”

Another reason could be an uncomfortable environment. The environment impacts sleep quality significantly. A quiet, cool, dark room with a comfortable bed creates the ideal atmosphere for a good night’s sleep.

What Is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes breathing to stop intermittently while sleeping. Sleep apnea can be mild, but may become severe if not diagnosed or treated.

Symptoms include gasping, snorting, choking noises, loud snoring, and waking up often through the night.

This disruption of sleep can cause symptoms such as tiredness, headaches, or mood swings during the day. There are treatments for sleep apnea. The first step is getting checked, so those who suspect they suffer from sleep apnea should talk to their doctor. Treatments include using a CPAP machine — a mask that pumps air into the nose or mouth while asleep.

Maintain Healthy Sleep Habits

Counting sheep may help some to fall asleep, but there are better habits for ensuring a good night’s sleep tonight. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will train the body to sleep faster and experience better quality sleep throughout the night. Other good sleep habits include:

Limit alcohol intakeReduce caffeine, especially later in the dayRegular exerciseReduce lifestyle stressPeople who suffer from sleep-related problems should talk to their doctors or health professionals.

