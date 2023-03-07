Expert Committee on Greece Train Crash Disaster Decides on Next Steps

Society

ATHENS – The expert committee set up by the infrastructure and transport ministry to look into systemic problems behind the train disaster at Tempi has decided on the three next steps, according to an announcement the committee chair Ioannis Halkias on Tuesday. The committee had its first meeting on Monday.

The first is to ask all bodies involved to immediately hand over information and evidence relating to the accident. Secondly, it will summon staff and executives to clarify actions and omissions regarding the systemic problems that concern the rail network’s operation and safety. Thirdly, it will assess all the evidence and submit its report, which will include proposals for correcting the problems that are found.