Experiences with Herbal Medicine Gaining Popularity in Greece

Society

ATHENS – Greek herbs and traditions with the land are becoming increasingly popular for visitors to learn about during their visit to Greece. Maria Christodoulou, The Greek Herbalist, has developed educational herbal tours and academic programs in Greece that teach about the traditional uses of medicinal plants from both ancient and modern times. These plants, although seemingly common, were sources of medicine and inspiration to the ancient Greeks. Many medicinal plants feature in Greek myths and were associated with the divine gods and goddesses. The popular myth about Athena and the olive tree (Olea europaea) continues to captivate audiences who visit the Acropolis. The young olive tree next to the Erechtheion or Temple of Athena Polias, which is said to be a descendant of the very first olive tree planted by Athena herself, stands as a testament to the central role of plants throughout history.

As the most biodiverse country in Europe, Greece offers a plethora of experiences for exploring herbal medicine and learning about the impact it has had on both ancient and modern Greeks. Christodoulou’s herbal tours in Greece provide participants the opportunity to learn about ancient medicines and botanical mythology, as well as how to apply these plants in self-care practices. Her work as a clinical herbalist, educator, and author have helped create unique and hands-on experiences for all levels of herbal education.

Each area of Greece has its own herbal traditions. The documentary series, Herbs: Fruits of the Earth on ERT Flix, examines the history and value of herbs throughout Greece, and the people who continue these traditions. The show, which is in its third season, exemplifies the growing interest in plants for health and well-being.

To experience herbal medicine in Greece, participants can join The Greek Herbalist on two upcoming tours. September 14-17, the Greek Herbal Medicine Tour on Corfu will feature a botanical hike, a hands-on herbal medicine preparation, and a Greek herbs tea tasting. The island of Corfu, known for its lush green landscape, is home to a wide variety of medicinal plants that participants will have the opportunity to learn about in their natural forest habitat.

Participants of the Herbal Medicine & Culture Tour in the Peloponnese, October 7-14, will explore the botanical bounty of Athens, Delphi, and the Peloponnese. The tour includes a variety of herbal medicine activities, visits to archaeological sites of world cultural heritage, and tastings of wine made from local grape varieties in Nemea, the region known for its high-quality wine production.

For more information about tours with The Greek Herbalist, visit www.thegreekherbalist.com or email Maria: [email protected].