PIRAEUS – The exodus of Athenian holidaymakers from Attica’s three biggest ports continued on Saturday, as 23 ferries were scheduled to depart from Piraeus, 8 from Lavrio and 9 from Rafina, all carrying tens of thousands of passengers, the Hellenic Coast Guard reported.

On Friday, 24 ships totaling 29,198 passengers departed from the port of Piraeus, while 11 ships with 2,843 passengers sailed off from the port of Lavrio, and another 17 ferries with 8,102 passengers departed from the port of Rafina.

August 15, feast day for the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, is one of Greece’s biggest holidays after Christmas and Easter.