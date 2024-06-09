Exit Poll Results for European Elections in Greece; New Democracy’s Lead with 28-32% – SYRIZA at 15.2-18.2% and PASOK-KI.NAL at 10.9-13.9%

Politics

ATHENS – Exit polls gave the following range of results per party at the European elections in Athens, as voting ended at 19.00 on Sunday.

New Democracy, 28.0-32.0%

Syriza-Progressive Alliance, 15.2-18.2%

PASOK -Movement For Change (PASOK-KINAL), 10.9-13.9%

Greek Communist Party (KKE), 7.9-10.3%

Elliniki Lysi-Kyriakos Velopoulos, 7.6-10.0%

Niki, 2.9-4.9%

Plefsi Eleftherias – Ζoi Κonstantopoulou, 2.6-4.6%

Voice of Logic-Afroditi Latinopoulou, 2.2-3.6%

ΜeRA 25, 2.0-3.4%

Patriots-Prodomos Emfietzoglou, 1.4-2.8%

Nea Aristera, 1.3-2.7%

Democrats-Αndreas Loverdos, 0.7-1.7%

Kosmos, 0.5-1.5%

Rest of parties, 2.6-4.6%

According to software company Singular Logic, the first official results for the percentages of each party are expected around 21:00. The first official assessments of votes per candidate are expected around 23:00 on Sunday.