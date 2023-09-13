x

September 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Arts

Exhibition on Archdiocese Centennial Opens at National Hellenic Museum Sept. 16

September 13, 2023
By The National Herald
2_Image of Legacy Renewal and Unity Celebrating 100 Years Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America_credit Anthony Stein
The exhibition Legacy, Renewal and Unity - Celebrating 100 Years Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America at the National Hellenic Museum opens to the public on September 16 and is on view through February 11, 2024. (Photo: Anthony Stein)

CHICAGO – The exhibition Legacy, Renewal & Unity: Celebrating 100 Years of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, opens to the public on September 16 and runs through February 11, 2024. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 15, 6 PM.

In 2022, members of the Greek Orthodox church and community came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Archdiocese, the legacy of the church and the organization’s impact. Legacy, Renewal & Unity was designed to help people from both within and outside of the Greek community understand and celebrate the history of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and offers a multi-media experience incorporating audio, video, and physical artifacts from the Archdiocese archives. The exhibit is presented by the Leadership 100 Fund with a special display by the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. The museum will be closed in observance of holidays on November 23, December 24 and 31. For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, visit https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/ or call 312-655-1234.

RELATED

Music
Leonidas Kavakos, Riccardo Muti at Carnegie Hall Opening Concert of Season, Oct. 4

NEW YORK – The historic Carnegie Hall honors the internationally-renowned Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos as the soloist for the opening concert of the season on October 4.

Music
Uproot Coming to Maryland in October, Music of Resistance November 12 in CA
Cinema
Drew Barrymore Dropped as National Book Awards Host after her Talk Show Resumes during Strike

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.