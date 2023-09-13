Exhibition on Archdiocese Centennial Opens at National Hellenic Museum Sept. 16

Arts

CHICAGO – The exhibition Legacy, Renewal & Unity: Celebrating 100 Years of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, opens to the public on September 16 and runs through February 11, 2024. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 15, 6 PM.

In 2022, members of the Greek Orthodox church and community came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Archdiocese, the legacy of the church and the organization’s impact. Legacy, Renewal & Unity was designed to help people from both within and outside of the Greek community understand and celebrate the history of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and offers a multi-media experience incorporating audio, video, and physical artifacts from the Archdiocese archives. The exhibit is presented by the Leadership 100 Fund with a special display by the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. The museum will be closed in observance of holidays on November 23, December 24 and 31. For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, visit https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/ or call 312-655-1234.