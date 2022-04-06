Exhibition of Recent Works by Philip Tsiaras Opening April 13 at Greek Consulate

Arts

The Superdot, art exhibition of recent works by renowned artist Philip Tsiaras, runs through May 13 with an opening reception on April 13. Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Greece in New York

NEW YORK – The opening of an exhibition of recent works by international artist Philip Tsiaras takes place on Wednesday, April 13, 6 PM, at the premises of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

As a painter, photographer, ceramicist, bronze and glass sculptor, Tsiaras’ work touches on practically all material art forms. In a conceptual sense, he believes that each exhibition contains a personal opportunity of surprise.

The new works at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, in fact, explore the world of an obsessed Pointillist artist with a love of Portraiture – The DOT- paired with popular iconography is infused with a myriad of painted multicolored coordinates, bordering on what Tsiaras calls “the scientific of sensualism, or in archaic terms, a modern Greco-Roman mosaic.”

Tsiaras comes full circle, as a classic black and white photographer in his early career, to realize a new painterly language in realistic hand-dotted personalities from Tyrant to Pop Diva. These paintings embrace the Warhol-ean interest in popular icons, and are fueled by a compulsive attention to particle detail, The DOT, a fanatic attraction, gleaned from Tsiaras’ years as assistant to Lucas Samaras.

The exacting nature of these paintings create a tour de force of Pointillist personas re-examining such classical figures as: Alexander the Great, Maria Callas, Von Karajan, David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe, Aristotle Onassis, Jackie O, Irene Papas, Mao, Nana Mouskouri, and more.

The result is an Impressionist and Surreal foray into the history of portraiture, and to the memory of iconic giants.

The exhibition will run until May 13, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM.

In order to attend the opening event, please register at the following link: https://philip-tsiaras-the-superdot.eventbrite.com.