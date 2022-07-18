Exhibition at the War Museum in Athens Reveals 1821-2022 Links

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald, starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription
The portrait of Giorgos Karaiskakis is featured in the exhibition titled ‘The Diachronic Coexistence of Hellenes and Liberty’ at the War Museum in Athens.
ATHENS – An exhibition of paintings at the War Museum in Athens these days titled ‘The Diachronic Coexistence of Hellenes and Liberty’ is bound to be both informative and painful given the many thousands of Ukrainians of Greek descent who are suffering with their countrymen who are under invasion.
The images are the work of Alexander Lantoukhov, a Ukrainian artist of Greek descent who was recently forced to flee the Ukrainian city of Odessa carrying only one suitcase with a limit of 23 kilograms. He chose to take with him just the series of paintings of the heroes of the Greek Revolution of 1821 which inspired him in the past and give him hope in the face of today’s tragedies. They will be on display through August 10 in the lobby of the museum’s amphitheater.
“I met the president and the Board of Directors of the Museum. I showed them my paintings…and they embraced me,” says Lantoukhov.
Guests at the opening reception on July 7 were reminded by the museum’s president, Anastasios Liaskos, that its permanent collections include fascinating items from all of Modern Greece’s struggles and conflicts – those from 1821 not least among them. It is the new arrivals from Ukraine, however, that capture one’s attention – visually, and emotionally when their story is told, Lantoukhov’s tale being the latest chapter of the saga of individuals and nations yearning to be free.
As the exhibition’s title indicates, Lantoukhov is powerfully affected by how deeply the love of freedom permeates the Hellenic spirit, and he has long been inspired by the heroes and heroines of 1821 – as well as by the great admiration and respect people in Greece have for them today, independent of their social, economic and educational levels, which also reflects the love of freedom that has lived in the hearts of Hellenes for thousands of years.
“Many times have I seen the images of the heroes in our churches on March 25 where children celebrate the anniversary of the revolution by reciting poems and singing songs. The heroes of 1821 will never be forgotten. They live in the Pantheon of our collective memory.” He also emphases that the Greek Revolution inspired other freedom fighters in Europe, and are thus not revered only by Greeks.
THE BRIDGE IS GONE, YET HOPE OF A RETURN REMAINS
And today it is the turn of the people of Ukraine to have their lives turned inside out. “Of course, I left Odessa with the hope of returning one day,” Lantoukhov said to the guests on July 7. “We crossed the bridge over the River Dniester – that bridge does not exist today. It was destroyed by Russian missiles.”
He knows people that have had homes destroyed and loved ones killed, so he is grateful that there is a Greece to shelter him, but most importantly, he said, “I feel gratitude for all the assistance Greece has given to Ukraine…which has helped spare Odessa from occupation by disrupting Russia’s plans…my mind remains focused on the people still in Ukraine, facing a foe who wants to take their freedom and Independence. My heart remains with them, and from depths of my heart I thank you all.”
During his welcoming address, Liaskos highlighted the exhibitions and other projects that the Museum presented as part of its celebration of the Greek Bicentennial despite the pandemic. He also spotlighted the projects undertaken since he became president two year ago and those which are planned for the enhancement of the experience of visitors and scholars. Guests, who included past Greek Prime Minister Andonios Samaras and past minister Dimitris Avramopoulos, were also greeted by writer-journalist Giorgios Karahalios.
The opening night program featured moving videos, including one with children singing and dancing to the words ‘δεν φοβαμαι – με την Ελλαδα εγω ξυπναω και κοιμαμε’ (I am not afraid, I awake and go to sleep with Greece), and new video ‘Η Επικληση της Θεας Αθηνας’ (Invocation of the Goddess Athena) by international mezzo soprano Alexandra Gravas. The evening concluded with a cocktail reception.
NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
DALY CITY, Calif. — San Francisco Bay Area high school teacher Lisa Raskin moved out of a cramped apartment she was sharing with a roommate and into her own place this month, paying a deeply discounted $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom with expansive views within walking distance to work.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In