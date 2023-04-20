Ex-SYRIZA MEP’s Alleged Rape Case Roils Coming Greek Elections

Politics

ATHENS – He’s resigned from Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance but rape accusations brought against Member of the European Parliament Alexis Georgoulis has become an issue in the country’s coming May 21 elections.

SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras, routed in July, 2019 snap elections, is poised for a rematch with Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in what promises to be a bruising battle.

The site EURACTIV said that the case has made the political landscape even more volatile after Belgian authorities asked the EU Parliament in Brussels to lift Georgoulis’ immunity to face prosecution.

After the announcement by EU Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, Georgoulis was out of SYRIZA and also dismissed from the Left group while Tsipras asked him to provide details, the MEP saying it was a politically-motivated charge. “No tolerance, no cover-up, no matter how high someone is,” said Tsipras.

The EU Left group said it takes the allegations “extremely seriously” and is committed to stopping violence and harassment, the news site said, adding that the alleged victiim a former employee of the European Parliament, now works for the European Commissio and is an executive with Greece’s third-ranking PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change party.

In a Facebook post she said the alleged incident happened early in 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic was descending on the world and that she filed a complaint and forensic reports, no word why it’s taken three years to come out.

She said that in May 2020, “I felt ready to give the name of the abuser to the Belgian authorities, who are the only ones responsible for handling the case,” but the site said it wasn’t clear why the charges were being brought only now.

Brussels-based lawyers told EURACTIV that it is highly likely that the Belgian authorities launched an investigation back then, and only when they had sufficient data did they request the lifting of the MEP’s immunity.

Georgoulis said that he didn’t know a complaint had been made and his lawyers said in a statement that he’s innocent and he added he left SYRIZA so as not to make the case a campaign issue.

The news site said that the head of the SYRIZA delegation in the Parliament asked Georgoulis for explanations and that the MEP denied there was any wrongdoing on his part.

EURACTIV said it was told that SYRIZA then launched its “own investigation” too but nothing came of it because Belgian authorities were said to be examining the case in secrecy.

The alleged victim also suggested that someone in SYRIZA leaked her name to the Greek press, breaching her privacy considering that she kept the case confidential “even from her family” who didn’t know it.