x

January 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Politics

Ex-Shipping Minister Varvitsiotis Gives Up Parliament Seat, Quits Politics

January 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis (EUROKINISSI/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Miltiadis Varvitsiotis (EUROKINISSI/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – New Democracy lawmaker and former shipping minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who stepped down after comments in the wake of a ferry passenger pushed off by a crew member to his death, is giving up politics entirely.

He had also resigned his parliamentary seat to return to the private sector and said he’s had it with politics, while defending himself over the flap in the death of the passenger, a case that hasn’t been prosecuted.

In an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday, Varvitsiotis, from one of Greece’s oldest political families who served as an elected MP 11 times, said, “I am a person born into politics, and I will never lose interest in it. However, with my return after 24 years in the private sector, my parliamentary journey comes to a close. I do not view it as a hiatus. In my life, I always prefer to look forward rather than backward. I am ready for the next step.”

He said his resignation as minister after the ferry incident played no part in his decision to step away from politics, during which  “I learned to face both good and bad moments. It was not the unpleasant or challenging moments that prompted my withdrawal from politics, as the pleasant and significant moments are more numerous.”

He added, “After all, I never hesitated to shoulder my responsibilities, despite personal and political costs. Keep in mind that I might be the only minister who resigned due to a statement misinterpreted by public opinion,” he said.

“I believe I made a contribution to the country, and I have a clear conscience,” he said, although it’s been a tough time for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Cabinet choices as former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis in 2023 quit after a train wreck that killed 57 people.

RELATED

Politics
Meeting President, Mitsotakis Lauds Deal to Get US F-35 Fighter Jets

ATHENS - Meeting President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the US State Department’s approval of a deal to sell Greece up to 40 F-35 fighter jets showed how strong ties are between the countries.

Politics
Kasselakis Thanks Defence Ministry for ‘Candid’ Briefing on National Security Issues
Politics
SYRIZA Says Erdogan Bold Talk Over US F-16’s Sale Danger to Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Revelers in Festive Dress Fill Downtown Tampa, Florida, for the Annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest (Vid & Pics)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Revelers clad in pirate finery packed Tampa's waterfront Saturday as a flotilla of boats arrived for the city's annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

ATHENS - New Democracy lawmaker and former shipping minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who stepped down after comments in the wake of a ferry passenger pushed off by a crew member to his death, is giving up politics entirely.

ATHENS - Meeting President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the US State Department’s approval of a deal to sell Greece up to 40 F-35 fighter jets showed how strong ties are between the countries.

THESSALONIKI — Speaking on the day for commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, a high-ranking official of the Orthodox Church warned Sunday against the spread of antisemitism by religious and church officials.

Visitors to the Dominican Republic often experience first-hand the truest definition of fusion cuisine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.