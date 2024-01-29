Ex-Shipping Minister Varvitsiotis Gives Up Parliament Seat, Quits Politics

Politics

ATHENS – New Democracy lawmaker and former shipping minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who stepped down after comments in the wake of a ferry passenger pushed off by a crew member to his death, is giving up politics entirely.

He had also resigned his parliamentary seat to return to the private sector and said he’s had it with politics, while defending himself over the flap in the death of the passenger, a case that hasn’t been prosecuted.

In an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday, Varvitsiotis, from one of Greece’s oldest political families who served as an elected MP 11 times, said, “I am a person born into politics, and I will never lose interest in it. However, with my return after 24 years in the private sector, my parliamentary journey comes to a close. I do not view it as a hiatus. In my life, I always prefer to look forward rather than backward. I am ready for the next step.”

He said his resignation as minister after the ferry incident played no part in his decision to step away from politics, during which “I learned to face both good and bad moments. It was not the unpleasant or challenging moments that prompted my withdrawal from politics, as the pleasant and significant moments are more numerous.”

He added, “After all, I never hesitated to shoulder my responsibilities, despite personal and political costs. Keep in mind that I might be the only minister who resigned due to a statement misinterpreted by public opinion,” he said.

“I believe I made a contribution to the country, and I have a clear conscience,” he said, although it’s been a tough time for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Cabinet choices as former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis in 2023 quit after a train wreck that killed 57 people.