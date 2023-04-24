x

April 24, 2023

Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Hired as a Deputy

April 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor Ex Officer
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md., July 6, 2020. The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement. WHAS-TV reported that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday, April 24, 2023, the hiring of Myles Cosgrove who was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment, WHAS-TV reported.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020, by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Robert Miller, chief deputy in Carroll County, pointed to that fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

A protest in Carroll County was planned Monday in response to his hiring.

Investigators said that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and that Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. That meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

