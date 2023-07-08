x

July 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

SPORTS

Ex-Netherlands Goalie Van der Sar’s Condition is Stable ‘But Still Concerning,’ Ajax Says

July 8, 2023
By Associated Press
Soccer Van der Sar Hospital
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering a bleed around his brain, his former club Ajax said on Saturday.

Van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, was admitted to intensive care on Friday.
“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being,” said a statement by Ajax. “His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.”

Van der Sar stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season.

Dutch media reported Friday that the 52-year-old Van der Sar was on vacation in Croatia when he became ill.

Van der Sar played at clubs including Ajax, Juventus and United. He appeared 130 times for the Netherlands.

He served more than a decade on the Ajax board before stepping down after the club finished third in the Eredivisie last season.

“After nearly 11 years on the board, I’m exhausted,” Van der Sar said when he announced he was leaving Ajax in May.

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Philip Mezitis – Key Player in His Team’s Volleyball Gold Medal Victory

ORLANDO, FL – Philip Mezitis, 15, a rising junior at the Bronx High School of Science in New York, was a key factor in his team’s gold medal win in the 18U Silver Division of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior National Volleyball Championships held in Orlando on July 4.

SPORTS
Asteras Tripolis New York Under 23 Team Off to Amazing Start
SPORTS
Stefanos Tsitsipas ends Andy Murray’s Wimbledon by beating him in 5 sets over 2 days

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.