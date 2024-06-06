x

June 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

SPORTS

Ex-NBA, Arizona Basketball Player Chase Budinger Makes Olympics in Beach Volleyball

June 5, 2024
By Associated Press
BUDINGER
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Chase Budinger (10) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Courtney Lee during the second half of an NBA basketball game Oct. 29, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn. Former NBA player Budinger is going to the Olympics — for beach volleyball. The 6-foot-7 Californian, who helped Arizona reach the Sweet 16 in 2009 before playing seven seasons with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Pacers and Suns, earned a berth with Miles Evans as the No. 2 U.S. men’s pair at the FIVB tournament Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ostrava, Czechia. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

Former NBA player Chase Budinger is going to the Olympics — for beach volleyball.

The 6-foot-7 Californian, who helped Arizona reach the Sweet 16 in 2009 before playing seven seasons with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Pacers and Suns, earned a berth with Miles Evans as the No. 2 U.S. men’s pair at the FIVB tournament in Ostrava, Czechia, on Wednesday.

Most teams qualify for the Olympic beach volleyball tournament by earning points on the international tour through this weekend. The field is limited to two teams per country per gender, and Budinger and Evans clinched their spot when the No. 3 U.S. men’s team, Trevor Crabb and Theo Brunner, lost in the qualifying round and could not earn the points to move up.

Budinger and Evans are both first-time Olympians, as are the other American men, Miles Partain and Andy Benesh.

The defending women’s gold medalists, April Ross and Alix Klineman, did not attempt to qualify for the Paris Games after taking time off to start families. The U.S. will be represented by reigning world champions Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, as well as Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

Only Cheng has Olympic experience, finishing ninth in Tokyo (under her maiden name, Kelly Claes) with partner Sarah Sponcil.

RELATED

SPORTS
Man City vs. the Premier League in Court, Reports Say

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is reportedly taking legal action against the English Premier League.

SPORTS
The NBA Finals Were Too Late for Dallas’ Luka Doncic to Watch as a Kid. Now, He’s in Them
SPORTS
Ukraine’s Sudakov Heads to Euro 2024 with Dreams of Soccer Glory and a Hometown Behind Enemy Lines

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

Former NBA player Chase Budinger is going to the Olympics — for beach volleyball.

LONDON - In a community center in East London, about 20 men gathered for their regular lunch meeting, sipping coffee and tea from mismatched mugs and engaging in an increasingly popular pastime in the world’s democracies: Complaining about their government.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia  — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said Wednesday he believes he was targeted for having a Ukraine position contrary to the European mainstream but bears no malice toward the gunman who seriously wounded him three weeks ago.

LIVONIA, Mich. — A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.