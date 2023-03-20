Evzones to March in 2023 NYC Greek Independence Parade

Events

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, after being asked by Parade Chairman Philip Christopher for the Archdiocese to cover the costs of the Evzones again this year, formally requested from the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the presence of the Presidential Guard for the 2023 New York City Greek Independence Parade.

His Eminence this week received confirmation that the Evzones will attend and march in the Parade in New York on April 30. Archbishop Elpidophoros has pledged to raise funds, including working with private donors, to cover the costs of the Evzones’ attendance.