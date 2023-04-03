x

April 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Events

Evzones Honored at the Philadelphia Post-Parade Reception

April 3, 2023
By The National Herald
After Philly Parade group DSC_1612
His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia President Georgia Chletcos, Harry Karapalides, Demetris Rozanitis, and the Evzones were among those at the post-parade reception at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA – Following the success of the Greek Independence Parade in Philadelphia, community members continued the celebration with free admission at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia.

Local traditional Greek folk dance groups performed and light fare was enjoyed by attendees. The members of the Presidential Guard, the Evzones, who took part in the parade this year also attended the post-parade reception and were each presented with an award in honor of their efforts. The event officially closed the Philadelphia Parade this year with high spirits and all looking forward to next year’s parade.

The Evzones, not in their traditional costume, each received an award at the post-parade reception at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The Pontian Society of Philadelphia ‘Akritai’ performing at the post-parade reception at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The dance group from St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, performed at the post-parade reception at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Dancers from the Pan-Macedonian Society performed at the post-parade reception at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: Steve Lambrou

RELATED

United States
Hellenic Classical Charter School Featured in New York Post

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) was featured in the New York Post on March 25 for its achievements in education.

Church
Christian Faithful Mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem (Photos)
United States
Greek-American Emanuel Pippis Fatally Shot in Queens

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.