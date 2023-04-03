Evzones Honored at the Philadelphia Post-Parade Reception

Events

His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia President Georgia Chletcos, Harry Karapalides, Demetris Rozanitis, and the Evzones were among those at the post-parade reception at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA – Following the success of the Greek Independence Parade in Philadelphia, community members continued the celebration with free admission at the Sheraton Liberty Ballroom in Philadelphia.

Local traditional Greek folk dance groups performed and light fare was enjoyed by attendees. The members of the Presidential Guard, the Evzones, who took part in the parade this year also attended the post-parade reception and were each presented with an award in honor of their efforts. The event officially closed the Philadelphia Parade this year with high spirits and all looking forward to next year’s parade.