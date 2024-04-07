Events

Members of the Presidential Guard, the Evzones, at the Greek flag-raising ceremony in Philadelphia on April 5. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley held the annual Greek Flag Raising Ceremony in Philadelphia on April 5 to celebrate Greek Independence. The event took place outside City Hall’s North Apron and included members of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, who made this celebration even more special.

Dancers in traditional costume also performed at the event ahead of the Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade set to march on Sunday, April 7.

Among those present were His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, Greek Ambassador to the United States Ekaterini Nassika, General Consul of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopulos, Federation President Georgia Chletcos, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Philadelphia Greek Parade Grand Marshal Philip Christopher, this year’s Eleftheria Medal honoree and National Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Malagari, Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos President Eleni Constantinides, Federation Chairman of the Board Dimitrios Rozanitis, Parade Co-Chairman John Vasiliou, and Chairman of the Greek Flag Raising Athan Koutsiouroumbas.

