Members of the Presidential Guard, the Evzones, at the Greek flag-raising ceremony in Philadelphia on April 5. Photo: Steve Lambrou
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley held the annual Greek Flag Raising Ceremony in Philadelphia on April 5 to celebrate Greek Independence. The event took place outside City Hall’s North Apron and included members of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, who made this celebration even more special.
Dancers in traditional costume also performed at the event ahead of the Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade set to march on Sunday, April 7.
Among those present were His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, Greek Ambassador to the United States Ekaterini Nassika, General Consul of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopulos, Federation President Georgia Chletcos, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Philadelphia Greek Parade Grand Marshal Philip Christopher, this year’s Eleftheria Medal honoree and National Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Malagari, Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos President Eleni Constantinides, Federation Chairman of the Board Dimitrios Rozanitis, Parade Co-Chairman John Vasiliou, and Chairman of the Greek Flag Raising Athan Koutsiouroumbas.
THRU APRIL 7
NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.
ATHENS - The temporary closing of businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic dropped a shroud and brought lockdowns forced Greeks and those living in the country to use online shopping for most goods, but also brought a proliferation of fraud by e-businesses.
Perhaps Greece’s greatest composer (Manos Hatzidakis fans would say not), Mikis Theodorakis is most remembered for the dance tune Zorba the Greek, which evokes images of Anthony Quinn teaching Alan Bates the syrtaki on a Cretan beach at the end of the film, giving millions of tourists an image of Greece.
NEW YORK – With postal voting for the upcoming European Union Parliament elections now available for eligible Greek voters wherever they happen to live, exercising the right to vote is easier than ever.
