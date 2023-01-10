Evonna Manos, 16-Υears-Οld, Missing in Astoria

General News

Police say Evonna Manos was last seen leaving her residence in Astoria about 7:30 AM on Monday. (Photo Courtesy of NYPD )

ASTORIA – A 16-year-old girl has been missing in Astoria since Monday according to police, who are searching for Evonna Manos. She was last seen leaving her home in Astoria about 7:30 AM on January 9 police reported.

According to Patch.com “Manos is about five feet four inches tall, weighs over 102 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair with purple tips, authorities said. The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a white bubble jacket, a purple hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo pants, and black Uggz boots. She was last seen carrying a large multi-colored tote bag.”

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.