June 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Everything Is Falling into Place for Biden v. Trump II

June 3, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
AP Poll Party Leaders
FILE - This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. (AP Photo/File)

How lucky you Americans are that the House of Representatives has passed into Republican hands! So, American citizens are now learning exactly what is going on, up there at the top of the political ladder where the votes take place.

That is, what happens to a country with politicians like Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and even Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. And of course the most ‘popular’ name among them all is the one and only Donald Trump – the businessman who was feared from the moment he entered politics. A man, who had nothing to do with politics and politicians came to be the President of the United States. During his administration the economy flourished, and running for re-election, be gained many more votes than he had the first time.

Despite the war and smear against him Donald Trump and the Republicans are back in the spotlight. And now, ahead of the 2024 election, the Democrats continue to dread him. But now some of the allegations against him are now falling apart with evidence that is being revealed – former president Donald Trump and the Republicans are becoming more and more powerful.

There is, for example, John Durham’s investigation – as we’ve said, this has shed a lot of light on matters and has shown what really happened regarding the Democrats’ accusations that Trump colluded with the Russians. Durham’s investigation tells it all in detail about the role of Hillary Clinton and her people, the FBI, Mr. Biden, everyone and everything. This investigation basically says that the ‘Trump and Russia stuff’ was lies and a ploy to hurt Donald Trump. And this investigation is now accepted by everyone including for example CNN Conservative Brief and even The Hill – and even the FBI has admitted it. All that remains is for John Durham to testify about it in mid-June.

Finally, light has been shone on a very dark period of unfair accusations against Donald Trump.

On the subject of the U.S. national debt, now, we should mention that in 2000 it was at $5.6 trillion, in 2010 at $12.3 trillion, today, 2023 at $31.4 trillion, and by all indications in 2033 it will shoot up to close to… 52 trillion dollars, and… we’ll see.

But thankfully McCarthy and the Republicans have put the brakes on Biden and the Democrats’ crazy plans to raise the debt to… God knows where. For example, they wanted to pass a bill for an outrageous tax increase on American citizens, especially ‘the haves’. Only in states with Marxist or Communist leaders do they make such decisions… But fortunately these are ‘frozen’ for now thanks to pressure from McCarthy and the Republicans.

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

