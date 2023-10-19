Every Action Always Brings a Reaction

Columnists

FILE - Smoke rises from an explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes on the border between Egypt and Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. As Israeli warplanes pummel Gaza to avenge the Hamas attack, Palestinians say the military has largely unleashed its fury on civilians. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali, File)

The Middle East is in turmoil, and we all know, more or less, why things have come to this point. However, there are some details that are not widely known that explains the hatred that exists among Arabs for Israelis.

In the late 19th century, with Palestine under Ottoman rule, Hungarian-Jewish journalist Theodor Herzl envisioned a Jewish state in the region. After the Sultan’s rejection, a coordinated effort began, eventually successful, led by French Zionist banker Edmond James de Rothschild, involving “mass land purchases and funding of Jewish settlements in Palestine and Israel.” Thus, “Edmond’s significant donations provided crucial support to the movement during its early years, contributing to the establishment of the State of Israel.”

During World War I, the British, along with the Arabs, liberated the territories from the Ottomans. On November 2, 1917, the British sent the Balfour Declaration to Lionel Walter Rothschild, a banker, along with a letter stating that “His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object…”

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations approved the British proposal for the creation of an Israeli and Palestinian state and a British withdrawal.

With almost everyone’s blessings, the leadership of the Israelis in Palestine, after arming all the organizations they controlled, implemented Plan Dalet on March 10, 1948. This plan included, among other things: “Destruction of villages (setting fire to, blowing up, and planting mines in the debris), especially those population centers which are difficult to control continuously,” and “in case of resistance, the population of conquered villages was to be expelled outside the borders of the Jewish state…”

In other words, we are talking about ethnic cleansing. The ‘inauguration’ of the plan took place on April 9, 1948 when 130 fighters from the Zionist paramilitary groups Irgun and Lehi attacked the village of Deir Yassin, killing 107 Palestinians, while the others abandoned their homes. According to Palestinian authorities, by the end of 1948, almost 800,000 Palestinians had left their homes. Hence the word ‘Nakba’, meaning catastrophe.

On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion established the ‘State of Israel’, immediately recognized by the United States and the Soviet Union. In 1949, there was the war between powerful Israel and the inadequate Arab armies, with the Israelis emerging victorious, gaining even more territory. From then on, everything is well-known.