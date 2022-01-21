Everton Owner Makes $135M Cash Injection as Team Struggles

Church
The Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria Speaks Regarding Russia’s Coup
BOSTON – The Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria in its recent meeting dealt with the ecclesiastical coup perpetrated by the Patriarchate of Moscow in its canonical jurisdiction, calling it an “immoral invasion and intrusion.
Church
St. Nicholas Church One of 2022’s Most Anticipated Architectural Openings
NEW YORK - Some 21 years after it was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States that brought down the Twin Towers in New York City, the new St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church rising in its place is among the most eagerly awaited architectural openings of 2022.
Events
Staten Island Community Honored Couples Married 50+ Years
STATEN ISLAND, NY – For yet another year, the community of Holy Trinity-St Nicholas in Staten Island honored couples celebrating 50+ years of marriage with a modest ceremony held at the church immediately following the Divine Liturgy on January 16.