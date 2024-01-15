x

January 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 25ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

SPORTS

Everton Facing Further Punishment for Breaking Premier League Financial Rules. Forest Also Charged

January 15, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Everton supporters show cards reading "Corrupt" during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Aston Villa, at Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — Everton could be facing another costly punishment for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

The competition said Monday that both Everton and Nottingham Forest were being referred to an independent commission after breaching its profitability and sustainability regulations.

The league’s rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

The teams could be punished with a fine or a points deduction, applied this season as part of a fast-tracked process.

Everton has already received a record 10-point deduction for its overspending in the three-year period up to the end of the 2021-22 season. The club has appealed against the severity of that punishment, which plunged the team from Merseyside back into relegation danger.

Everton, which has been a top-division club since 1954, is currently in fourth-to-last place in the standings, one point and one spot above the relegation zone. Forest is in 15th place, four points above the bottom three.

Forest’s charge comes after a 2022-23 season — its first back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence — when the club made an unprecedented 21 offseason signings at a cost of $160 million. It also spent heavily in the second-tier Championship in a bid to get promoted.

Manchester City is currently in a legal fight with the Premier League after the competition accused the English and European champions of about 80 alleged breaches of its financial rules from 2009-18 and 30 more relating to its alleged failure to co-operate with an investigation.

The outcome of City’s case isn’t expected to be known for many months because of the number of alleged breaches involved.

RELATED

International
Israeli Soccer Player Leaves Turkey after Brief Detention for Showing Solidarity with Gaza Hostages

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel left Turkey on Monday, hours after he was briefly detained for allegedly inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game.

International
Djokovic Named Balkan Athlete of the Year for a Record Eighth Time ahead of Jokic
International
French Flair Works for Milan in 3-1 Win over Roma

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former President Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.

BAYSIDE, NY – The Athenians’ Society of New York gathered with family and friends for the annual cutting of the traditional Vasilopita on January 14 at Laterna Restaurant in Bayside.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

ATLANTA (AP) — Communities across the nation celebrated the Martin Luther King Jr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.