x

January 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

SPORTS

Everton Directors to Skip Game Because of ‘Credible Threat’

January 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, center, reacts after Brighton's Pascal Gross scored his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton’s board of directors were instructed not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the Premier League team said.

The decision was made ahead of reports of a possible protest at Goodison Park in the wake of Everton’s poor form this season.

“The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behavior — including targeted physical aggression — at recent home matches,” the club said in a statement.

Everton is third from the foot of the table and three points ahead of last-place Southampton going into Saturday’s game.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp were advised not to attend the match, the club said.

Everton’s statement included a quote from a security adviser: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club’s board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

Everton has failed to win any of its last eight games in all competitions and lost 4-1 at home to Brighton in its last home match.

“This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club — never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians,” the club said.

___
By JAMES ROBSON AP Soccer Writer

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

RELATED

SPORTS
Elena Tsineke, Knocking on the WNBA’s Door, Talks to TNH

NEW YORK – Sports fans call her the ‘female Antetokounmpo’ due to her inexhaustible talent but also to her Nigerian heritage from her father's side.

SPORTS
Ronaldo Left off FIFA Award List Headed by Messi, Mbappé
International
Moir, Weaver back Gender-expansive Ice Dance, Pairs Teams

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Alabama, Tornadoes Rattle Historic Civil Rights Community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.

ATHENS - The first direct flight from the United States will be by Delta Airlines and will arrive at Athens International Airport on March 11, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview on Saturday.

ALEXANDROUPOLI - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday morning that he chose to represent the constituency of Evros prefecture, NE Greece, in the upcoming elections, for symbolic reasons and because "Evros is at the frontline of development opportunities.

ATHENS - Another 400 border patrol officers will be hired in 2023 to better protect Greece's borders, said Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Friday.

ATLANTA (AP) — During the 2022 midterm campaign, President Joe Biden steered clear of Georgia as Sen.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.