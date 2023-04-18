Event in Astoria on the Return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece

Events

File - The Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Marcos Houzouris)

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York welcomes everyone to attend the lecture titled ‘The Return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece’ on Thursday, April 20, 7 PM, at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria.

The speakers include Alexander Colombos, PhD candidate in Archaeology, historian (ΜΑ, ΒΑ) and Vice President of the American Hellenic Center of Health and Wellbeing will present ‘The History of the Parthenon Marbles’ (in Greek).

Alex Ammohostianos, Artistic Director at the Hellenic Cultural Center of the

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America will discuss ‘The Chronicle of the Claim of the Parthenon.’ In this context, the speech will include references to a relevant New York art project by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (in Greek).

The event will be coordinated by the communication consultant, Avgi Maria Atmatzidou.

It should be noted that the event will take place before the Parade Meeting that is scheduled to begin the same day at 7:30 PM also at the Stathakion.

Renowned Greek actor Dimitris Lalos, best known for his role on the hit Greek TV series Sasmos, will offer his greetings before the Parade Meeting.