Even Vaccinated Tourists to Cyprus Must Show COVID PCR Test

NICOSIA – Stepping up restrictions even while trying to keep luring tourists through the winter, Cyprus will require all visitors – even the vaccinated – to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 taken within 48 hours before departure.

That creates a tight window as it can take up to a day to get PCR results, leaving little time to make flights and the travel time to get to the island but the Health Ministry said it will be necessary.

That will begin Jan. 4, including those who have filled out their CyprusFlightPass within 48 hrs prior to that date, the test taken at their own expense, another cost.

And all passengers, except those who have had the booster shot (3rd dose), are required to undergo a rapid antigen test at the end of the 72 hours after their arrival, said The Cyprus Mail.

Passengers who are required to undergo a rapid test are those arriving from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Holland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Australia, Egypt, Argentina, Armenia, Georgia, USA, UAE, UK, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, Qatar, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Colombia, Kuwait, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Oman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Chile.

Grey zone countries (Special Permission):

All other countries that are not included in the above list, are considered grey zone countries. Passengers arriving from these countries are required to have special permission or pre-approval before entry.

Passengers, who in the last 14 days, have visited or traveled through the following countries, are not allowed into Cyprus, the paper also said:

South Africa

Namibia

Lesotho

Eswatini

Zimbabwe

Mozambique

Malawi

Botswana