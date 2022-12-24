Even the Priest Couldn’t Save Gus Bisoulis’ The Athenian in Indiana

General News

At 80, Greek immigrant Gus Bisoulis can look back on a proud life of achievement, having owned 13 restaurants in the Chicago area, but his Athenian Greek Cuisine lasted less than two years in Merillville, Indiana.

It opened early in 2021 while the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t yet waning and hung on until November, 2022, said NWI Times’ Jerry Davich in a piece that noted Bisoulis instinctively kissed the hand of a priest who’d come in.