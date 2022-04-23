Evangelia Kontos, Wife of Evripides Kontos, Has Died

General News

TAMPA, FL – Early on the morning of Holy Thursday, April 21, Evangelia Kontos passed away at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late businessman Evripides Kontos, the founder of Kontos Foods, who passed away two years ago at the age of 90.

Evangelia Kontos has been facing various health problems for years, which had recently worsened, despite the full medical care provided by her family.

For the last few years, she and her husband had been living continuously in their seaside home in Florida, where they received friends and acquaintances. After Evripides’ death, Evangelia Kontos lived near her children in New Jersey, where the company, now run by the children, is headquartered.

The visitation will be held on Easter Monday, April 25, 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM at Barrett Leber Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive in Tenafly, NJ, (Phone: 201-568-8043). The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 11:30 AM, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, followed by the burial.

Evangelia Kontos, whose maiden name was Koufoudaki, was born in New Philadelphia, near Athens. The eldest of three siblings, she had two younger brothers. Her parents were refugees from Asia Minor. She always said she was taught good principles by her parents whose lessons were useful to her when she had her own children and taught them the same morals, to do the right thing for themselves and for others. She was known for her philanthropy, just like her husband, supporting various organizations and communities.

Evangelia Kontos and her husband, Evripides, had three children. The eldest is Stavros-Savvas, known as Steve, married to Athanasia, the second is Katerina, Kathy, who was married to the late Michael Comodromos, and the third is Dino, married to Rousa. Evangelia and Evripides Kontos also had many grandchildren.

Though eventually financially successful, early in their marriage, the couple worked hard in the first business that Evripides Kontos established and Evangelia helped in various ways, because there was still no money for employees. She even made deliveries, driving a station wagon herself, many times with their little son in the back seat.

She spent her early years in the U.S. in the then-Greek-populated Washington Heights area of ​​Manhattan, where her parents had rented a small apartment. She married Evripides Kontos in 1956.

When their children grew up a little and went to school, Evangelia Kontos became more involved with the Greek community, early on with the Philoptochos of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly. She served as president and was honored for her work and contributions. Later, she was a member of the St. George community Philoptochos in New Port Richey, Florida. The Kontos couple were great donors and benefactors to the St. George community and its event hall bears their name.

Evangelia Kontos was also a member of the Cyprus Lampousa Association of America and the Hellenic Women’s Club of New Jersey.

Kontos was always proud of her children, her husband, and her family, in general, and she never missed an opportunity to say so. For his part, Evripides Kontos was always proud of his wife. He would often recall the early days when he told customers that he did not have a driver that day and would send his wife, asking them to unload the van, as was the case many times.