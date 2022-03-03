x

March 3, 2022

Evacuation of Greek Citizens from Ukraine in Progress

March 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Russia Ukraine War
People lie on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

MARIUPOL – The Nostos 3 operation to evacuate Greek citizens and part of the staff of the Mariupol consulate from Ukraine was in progress on Thursday.

According to diplomatic sources, the convoy will set off from Zaporizhzhia, where it spent the night, travel to Kirovohrad and then to Moldova, if conditions allow.

As mentioned yesterday, an operation to evacuate the Greek Consulate General in Mariupol of some of its staff and Greek citizens that are in the area was in progress on Wednesday, diplomatic sources reported. The convoy was made up to 21 cars carrying 82 people, led by Ambassador Fragkiskos Kostellenos.

According to the same sources, it is difficult for the convoy to always stay together and the party is using its own means of transport. Apart from consulate staff, the evacuees include all the journalists housed at the consulate and Greek citizens who have decided to leave due to the security situation in Mariupol and also because the Russian side announced that a humanitarian corridor will open on Wednesday for civilians leaving Mariupol to head west.

The plan is for the convoy to go to the city of Zaporizhzhia and then, depending on the prevailing conditions, continue to the Moldovan border, where they will be met by a team from the Greek Embassy in Bucharest, led by Ambassador Sofia Grammata, which will provide all possible assistance.

Mariupol Consul General Manolis Androulakis will remain at the consulate, which will continue to operate.

Earlier, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke on the phone with Ambassador Fragkiskos Kostellenos, seconded to the Consulate General of Mariupol, who is accompanying a group of Greeks who left Mariupol this morning, in order to arrive at a safe area and return to Greece.

The President of the Republic wished Kostellenos good luck in this difficult task and expressed her hope that the mission will reach its destination as soon as possible.

