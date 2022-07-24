x

July 24, 2022

Eva Tsoukala’s Homemade Greek Food Wins Over Perth Fans Online

July 24, 2022
By The National Herald
ÓÁÑÁÊÏÓÔÉÁÍÏ ÔÑÁÐÅÆÉ (EUROKINISSI/ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ ÅÕÓÔÁÈÉÏÕ)
(Photo by Eurokinissi,file)

Just as Perth was headed for COVID lockdowns in Australia in January 2020, Evagelia Tsoukala (Eva) decided to sell homemade Greek food to the community after friends and family went wild over it.

Everyone’s friends and family say that about your cooking but when customers do, then you know it’s true and you have a delicious hit, which is what Tsoukala, who moved from Thessaloniki in 2017, soon found out.

She took up a job as a deputy manager of a restaurant but when that ended, she became a waitress before deciding to sell her own cooking and now has a thriving online business, reported The Courier.

She has some help: husband Ioannis Stavridis and children Christos, 15 and Konstantina Stavridis, 14, keep it in the family.

She said: “I have been cooking for almost 20 years since my mother taught us from when we were very young. All the food is family food and the food I cook at home for my husband and kids. It is the food that gives me memories of my mum’s cooking,” she said. Sounds like a recipe for success because it’s homemade.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

