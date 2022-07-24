Eva Tsoukala’s Homemade Greek Food Wins Over Perth Fans Online

General News

Just as Perth was headed for COVID lockdowns in Australia in January 2020, Evagelia Tsoukala (Eva) decided to sell homemade Greek food to the community after friends and family went wild over it.

Everyone’s friends and family say that about your cooking but when customers do, then you know it’s true and you have a delicious hit, which is what Tsoukala, who moved from Thessaloniki in 2017, soon found out.

She took up a job as a deputy manager of a restaurant but when that ended, she became a waitress before deciding to sell her own cooking and now has a thriving online business, reported The Courier.

She has some help: husband Ioannis Stavridis and children Christos, 15 and Konstantina Stavridis, 14, keep it in the family.

She said: “I have been cooking for almost 20 years since my mother taught us from when we were very young. All the food is family food and the food I cook at home for my husband and kids. It is the food that gives me memories of my mum’s cooking,” she said. Sounds like a recipe for success because it’s homemade.