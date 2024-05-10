Eurovision 2024: Greece and Marina Satti with song “Zari” Qualifies for the Final

Music

Marina Satti of Greece performs the song ZARI during the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MALMOE. The second semi-final of this year’s Eurovision in Malmoe, Sweden has been completed and Greece has made it through to Saturday’s grand final, with Marina Satti and her song “Zari”.

Greece is among the countries that have secured a place at Europe’s biggest celebration of music which will take place on Saturday 11 May in Sweden’s third largest city.

The stage presence of the Greek entry was very dynamic with the choreography having several changes, just like the style of the song.

The other countries from the B semi-final that will join Greece in Saturday’s final are Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Switzerland, Georgia, Switzerland and Armenia.

“Number one” Elena Paparizou made a unique appearance on the stage of Malmo dressed in a one-piece creation by Vrettos Vrettakos decorated with 1,000,000 crystals, almost 20 years since she gave Greece the first prize. She was accompanied by Turkish singer and composer Sertab Erener and Swedish artist Charlotte Perrelli.