The other countries from the B semi-final that will join Greece in Saturday’s final are Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Switzerland, Georgia, Switzerland and Armenia.
“Number one” Elena Paparizou made a unique appearance on the stage of Malmo dressed in a one-piece creation by Vrettos Vrettakos decorated with 1,000,000 crystals, almost 20 years since she gave Greece the first prize. She was accompanied by Turkish singer and composer Sertab Erener and Swedish artist Charlotte Perrelli.
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minister said Thursday that his country will “stand alone” if it has to in its war against Hamas — threatening to deepen a crisis in relations with the United States.
NEW YORK – Dr. Spyros Mezitis, senior endocrinologist in New York City, recently presented new information on thyroid disease and cancer treatment in Grand Rounds for gynecologists at Lenox Hill Hospital.
