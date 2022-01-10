x

January 10, 2022

Eurostat: Greek Unemployment Rate at 13.4% of the Workforce in November

January 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi. Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi. Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greek unemployment rate was 13,4% of the workforce in November 2021, from 13,3% in October, while the unemployment rates in the Eurozone and the EU fell to 7,2% and 6,5%, respectively, in the month, Eurostat said on Monday.

The EU executive’s statistics agency said the unemployment rate eased to 7.2% in the Eurozone from 7.3% in October, and from 8.1% in November 2020, while in the EU, the unemployment rate eased to 6.5% in November from 6.7% in October and 7.4% in November 2020.

Eurostat said 13.98 million men and women in the EU (11.83 million in the Eurozone) were unemployed in November 2021. The unemployment rate among young people aged below 25 years old was 15.5% in the Eurozone and 15.4% in the EU in November. Greece recorded the highest unemployment rate among young people (39.1% in November from 32.8% in October,), followed by Spain (29.2%) and Italy (28%).

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

