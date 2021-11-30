Economy

ATHENS – Greek annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 4,3% in November from 2,8% in October, Eurostat said on Tuesday.

In its first estimate on the consumer price index in the Eurozone, the EU’s statistics agency said the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone is expected to jump to 4.9% in November from 4.1% in October, reflecting a 27.4% jump in energy prices, 2.1% increase in services, a 2.4% rise in industrial goods and a 2.2% rise in food/alcohol/tobacco.

Malta (2.3%), Portugal (2.7%), France and Finland (3.4% each) recorded the lowest inflation rates in November.