x

February 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Greece

Euroshock: Unveiling Greece’s Journey from Debt Crisis to Recovery

February 21, 2024
By TNH Staff
Euroshock Book Dallara
The front cover of Charles H. Dallara's book, Euroshock: How the Largest Debt Restructuring in History Helped Save Greece and Preserve the Eurozone. (Photo: Amazon.com/Euroshock)

NEW YORK – Charles H. Dallara, the former Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and a central figure in the 2012 restructuring of Greece’s debt, has penned what Nick Gage describes as a “riveting narrative” of those tumultuous times. The book, titled Euroshock, is slated for release in mid-March. “Mazi for a Minute” is privileged to offer an exclusive glimpse into this compelling account, which delves deep into the personalities and events that defined a critical period for Greece and the Eurozone.

Here’s a sneak preview, ahead of the book’s release:

Dallara recounts, “I cannot recall any situation in which the debtor—Greece—seemed so incapable or reluctant to represent its own interests…Their virtually utter impotence was rather shocking.” The narrative captures the gravity of Greece’s financial crisis, highlighting the nation’s struggles on the international stage.

The election of SYRIZA on January 25, 2015, marked a significant shift, with Alexis Tsipras assuming the role of Prime Minister. Dallara reflects on the subsequent years as “lost years” for Greece, a period marred by missed opportunities and stagnation.

In stark contrast, Dallara speaks highly of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, noting, “rarely have I seen a leader as knowledgeable about the key economic challenges facing his country.” This observation underscores a turning point in Greece’s economic recovery efforts.

Dallara concludes with a note of optimism: “Greece is on the right track…Now the challenge is to sustain the progress made. If it does, the dividends for the Greek people could be tremendous.”

Euroshock promises to be an invaluable resource for understanding the intricate dynamics of Greece’s economic crisis and the path forward. Pre-order your copy now.

RELATED

General News
Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building Near the Offices of TNH (Vid & Pics)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – A fire broke out in an apartment building about a block from the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City on February 21.

Church
Newport News to Transform Iconic Greek Orthodox Church into Vibrant Community Hub
Culture
AHEPA Hosts History Tournament, Anna Rezan and Her Film ‘My People’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building Near the Offices of TNH (Vid & Pics)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – A fire broke out in an apartment building about a block from the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City on February 21.

NEW YORK - Charles H. Dallara, the former Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and a central figure in the 2012 restructuring of Greece's debt, has penned what Nick Gage describes as a "riveting narrative" of those tumultuous times.

CULVER CITY, Calif — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while a college degree was still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is often too expensive, as he announced he was canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers.

XINJIANG  - Chinese police are investigating an unauthorized and highly unusual online dump of documents from a private security contractor linked to the nation's top policing agency and other parts of its government — a trove that catalogs apparent hacking activity and tools to spy on both Chinese and foreigners.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's legendary ability to raise massive sums of political cash may be on a collision course with a new and unpleasant reality.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.