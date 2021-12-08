x

December 8, 2021

Tourism

Europe’s Biggest Travelers Prefer Greece, Even During Pandemic

December 8, 2021
By The National Herald
Tourists from the United Kingdom arrive at Athens International Airport after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted by Greece, at Spata, east of Athens on July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE- Tourists from the United Kingdom arrive at Athens Inteational Airport after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted by Greece, at Spata, east of Athens on July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s roller-coaster tourism ride during the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed over a resurgence didn’t deter travelers from Europe’s biggest markets who kept coming beginning in the summer.

The country ranks among the top 10 European destinations for potential travelers from this country’s most important markets, said a survey conducted for the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) reported Kathimerini.

Greece was the second choice for Italians, third for the British, Germans and French and fifth for Austrians said the poll, Trends and Preferences for International Traveling to Greece’s Markets in Europe and the US, the paper also said.

Greece has been trying to market itself as a year-round destination and not just for its renowed summer, sand, and sun and islands lure, and with gritty, even grimy Athens picking up a buzz, especially among the young travelers.

Travelers from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Austria and Switzerland mainly prefer the summer, while the British and the Americans see the following months up to March.

Reflecting Greece’s attraction among the wealthy and well-to-do is that the top choice for hotle is four and five-star hotels which bring in more money and bigger spenders – although the British and Americans like cheaper places.

About half of travelers to Greece seek a variety of activities, such as city visits, cultural events, excursions and activities not related to lying on a beach in the sun, the trend tourism officials hoped would develop.

City breaks – urban areas – are liked by the British, French and Americans in the winter months while Germans, Italians, Austrians, Swiss and Dutch intend to come after March as more people are turning toward walks, shopping and sites.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

