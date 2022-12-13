x

December 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

European Union Reels As Scandal Tarnishes Parliament’s Credibility

December 13, 2022
By Associated Press
Europe Lobbying Scandal
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola delivers her speech during a special session on lobbying Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Four people have been charged with being part of a criminal group, money laundering and corruption in connection with an investigation into suspected influence peddling by a Persian Gulf country at the European Union's parliament. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, it’s credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup.

The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary.

“It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then then you get something like this.”

Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.

The parliament, however, has always been a ripe target for people seeking funds or favors or to influence policy, from tobacco lobbyists and auto industry representatives to officials from national governments. The difference this time is that Belgian prosecutors found out.

Police have now conducted more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy, as part of a probe into bribery for political favors. Prosecutors suspect that people “in political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence Parliament’s decisions.”

The scandal has rocked the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the Parliament. The group brings together center-left parties from across Europe. It remains the second-largest group in the 705-seat assembly but lost more than 30 seats in the last election as public support waned.

Prosecutors have charged four people, who have not been identified, with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece was suspended, and senior lawmakers are set Tuesday to terminate her term in office.

Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek former TV presenter, is from the S&D. Belgian EU lawmaker Marc Tarabella suspended himself as a group member on Monday, suggesting he might be among those charged. Three other S&D lawmakers temporarily stood down from senior duties within the group, apparently because their parliamentary assistants were implicated.

Belgian authorities have not identified the Gulf country suspected of offering cash or gifts to officials at the parliament, but several members of the assembly and some Belgian media have linked the investigation to Qatar.

“Qatar has bought the votes of this assembly in order to cover up the exploitation and death of migrant workers on the World Cup infrastructures,” Manon Aubry, co-chair of the Left group, said Monday. “I really want to send a very clear message to Qatar. You cannot buy MEPs like you can buy football clubs.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the allegations are “baseless and gravely misinformed.”

Arguably, Qatar has received some favorable reviews in Europe this year, but allegations that European officials were paid off to provide them would be hard to establish. Belgian authorities have seized hundreds of thousands of euros seized at homes and found in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel during the raids.

Senior members of the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, have praised the labor reforms Qatar made ahead of the World Cup. In April, the commission also began a drive to provide visa-free travel for Qataris holding biometric passports who want to come to Europe for short stays, although the parliament has shelved its role in that process in light of the investigation.

But as Russia’s war in Ukraine hits energy supplies in Europe, member countries are also desperate to find more reliable suppliers to help slash high energy prices for consumers. Qatar is seen as one of those. Two weeks ago, Germany signed a massive contract for Qatari liquefied natural gas.

For Olivier Hoedeman, a coordinator for lobbying watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory, the scandal is more about long-known shortcomings at the parliament.

“This horrific unfolding bribery scandal is a product of years of negligence which have come back to haunt EU institutions,” he said. “Earlier this year a ban was imposed on dodgy Russian lobbyists way too late. Today, Qatar is in focus. These are both wake-up calls. It’s not good enough to take reactive measures after yet another scandal.”

___

RELATED

Greece
Mitsotakis: We Have A plan For The Development Of Olympic Properties

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on Tuesday at an event held at the OAKA sports centre in Marousi to present a plan on making use of Olympic Properties.

Politics
EU Chief Calls for Harmonized Ethics Rules amid Scandal
Politics
Greek Foreign Minister Slams Turkey’s Missile Threat

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Island of Alonissos Celebrates Holiday Season with Underwater Christmas Tree (Video)

ALONISSOS - The Greek island of Alonissos, which British tour operators voted as Best Diving Destination at the Greek Travel Awards organised by the UK and Ireland office of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, has chosen to celebrate its connection with the sea this year by organising a symbolic underwater decoration of a Christmas Tree, posting a video of the event on Youtube.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, it’s credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup.

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris was unanimously re-elected as Senate Deputy Leader and Chair of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, according to a December 12 news release.

BRUSSELS — The European Union's top official called Monday for the creation of an independent ethics body covering all of the bloc's institutions and said allegations of corruption targeting a vice president of the EU legislature were of "utmost concern.

The heads of the International Energy Agency and European Union's executive branch said Monday that the 27-nation bloc is expected to weather an energy crisis this winter but needs to speed renewables to the market and take other steps to avoid a potential shortage next year in natural gas needed for heating, electricity and factories.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.