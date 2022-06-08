x

June 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Food

European Union Quality Basket Event in New York on June 13

June 8, 2022
By The National Herald
EU Quality Basket
The European Union Quality Basket is an EU financed campaign, aiming to promote the European basket of PDO/PGI and Organic Products in the USA, Australia, and Norway from Bulgaria (organic juices), Romania (mix organic products) and Greece (PDO/PGI and organic products). Photo: Courtesy of the European Union Quality Basket campaign

NEW YORK – The European region is well-known globally for her fertile soils and the ideal climatic conditions that give the opportunity to produce superior quality foodstuffs. This is one of the main reasons that European gastronomy and cuisine based on so many delicious products like the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) extra virgin olive oil, the PDO/ Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) cheese and wines, the fresh fruit juices and the exceptional quality cereals, and organic meats, etc. certified by the label as PDO/PGI and organic. Every dish made with the products of the European basket is a fantastic combination of flavors and nutrients that make every meal a wonderful journey to tastiness.

The European Union Quality Basket is an EU financed campaign, aiming to promote the European basket of PDO/PGI and Organic Products in the USA, Australia, and Norway from Bulgaria (organic juices), Romania (mix organic products) and Greece (PDO/PGI and organic products).

In the framework of the above campaign, a Product Presentation Event will take place on Monday, June 13, 5 PM, at the Restaurant Skinos, 123 Washington Street in Lower Manhattan, where the participants will have the opportunity to learn about the delicious European PDO/PGI and organic products and discover their superior quality. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives of the participating organizations and taste organic and PDO/PGI European foods.

To learn more about the EU Quality Basket, visit the website: https://europeanqualitybasket.eu/  and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EUqualitybasket.

RELATED

Food
Americans Are Mostly Meat Lovers Despite Vegan Boom

Chicken is as popular as ever despite encouragement from the health and wellness community to incorporate more plant-based meals as part of our lifestyle.

Food
Lighter Greek-Inspired Recipes to Enjoy
Food
Summer Loading, a Greek Pop-up Experience on June 4 in New York City

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Driver Hits Pedestrians in Berlin (Vid & Pics)

BERLIN — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings