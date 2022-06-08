European Union Quality Basket Event in New York on June 13

Food

The European Union Quality Basket is an EU financed campaign, aiming to promote the European basket of PDO/PGI and Organic Products in the USA, Australia, and Norway from Bulgaria (organic juices), Romania (mix organic products) and Greece (PDO/PGI and organic products). Photo: Courtesy of the European Union Quality Basket campaign

NEW YORK – The European region is well-known globally for her fertile soils and the ideal climatic conditions that give the opportunity to produce superior quality foodstuffs. This is one of the main reasons that European gastronomy and cuisine based on so many delicious products like the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) extra virgin olive oil, the PDO/ Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) cheese and wines, the fresh fruit juices and the exceptional quality cereals, and organic meats, etc. certified by the label as PDO/PGI and organic. Every dish made with the products of the European basket is a fantastic combination of flavors and nutrients that make every meal a wonderful journey to tastiness.

The European Union Quality Basket is an EU financed campaign, aiming to promote the European basket of PDO/PGI and Organic Products in the USA, Australia, and Norway from Bulgaria (organic juices), Romania (mix organic products) and Greece (PDO/PGI and organic products).

In the framework of the above campaign, a Product Presentation Event will take place on Monday, June 13, 5 PM, at the Restaurant Skinos, 123 Washington Street in Lower Manhattan, where the participants will have the opportunity to learn about the delicious European PDO/PGI and organic products and discover their superior quality. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives of the participating organizations and taste organic and PDO/PGI European foods.

To learn more about the EU Quality Basket, visit the website: https://europeanqualitybasket.eu/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EUqualitybasket.