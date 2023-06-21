x

June 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

WORLD

European Union Countries Agree on a New Package of Sanctions against Russia over the War in Ukraine

June 21, 2023
By Associated Press
Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS — European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Sweden, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said that the package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings.

Details of the measures will be unveiled later this week when the sanctions are officially adopted by written procedure.

The EU had previously imposed 10 rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Banks, companies and markets have been hit — even parts of the sensitive energy sector. More than 1,000 officials are subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

Much work has involved closing loopholes so that goods vital to Putin’s war effort don’t get through.

However, it is the first time that plans have been announced to target trade via other countries, apart from sanctions against Iranians alleged to be supplying drones to Russia.

Past sanctions have been agreed on in just months — extremely quickly for the EU. But new measures are becoming increasingly hard to endorse as they inflict damage on the economic and political interests of some member countries even as they aim for the Kremlin.

 

RELATED

WORLD
China Says Biden Comments Likening Leader Xi to a Dictator ‘Extremely Absurd and Irresponsible’

BEIJING — China on Wednesday called comments by President Joe Biden referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator "extremely absurd and irresponsible.

WORLD
Tropical Storm Bret Spins toward Eastern Caribbean as Forecasters Warn of Heavy Rainfall
WORLD
Italy’s Meloni and France’s Macron Express Agreement on Migration Following Policy Dispute

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.