March 17, 2024

European Union announces $8 billion package of aid for Egypt

March 17, 2024
By Associated Press
CAIRO  — The European Union on Sunday announced a $8 billion aid package for cash-strapped Egypt amid concerns that economic pressure and conflicts and chaos in neighboring countries could drive more migrants to European shores.

The deal is scheduled to be signed during a visit by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Belgium, Italy, Austria, Cyprus and Greece, according to Egyptian officials.

The package includes both grants and loans over the next three years for the Arab world’s most populous country, according to the European Union Mission in Cairo.

The EU will provide assistance to Egypt’s government to fortify its borders especially with Libya, a major transit point for migrants fleeing poverty and conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, and will support the government in hosting Sudanese who have fled nearly a year of fighting between rival generals in their country.

Egypt has for decades been a refuge for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa trying to escape war or poverty. For some, Egypt is a destination and a haven, the closest and easiest country for them to reach. For others, it is a point of transit before attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing to Europe.

Putin is Poised to Rule Russia for 6 More Years after an Election with No Other Real Choices

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to extend nearly a quarter century of rule for six more years on Sunday after wrapping up an election that gave voters no real alternatives to an autocrat who has ruthlessly cracked down on dissent.

WORLD
A Warming Island’s Mice are Breeding Out of Control and Eating Seabirds. An Extermination is Planned
WORLD
Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

As part of our ongoing commitment to honor the vibrancy and potential of the Greek diaspora, The National Herald is proud to, once again, present this year's edition of our annual list, spotlighting the next-generation leaders within the Greek community in America.

NEW YORK  — If it's March, and it's green, it must be St.

ATHENS - Cotton farmers in Greece’s agricultural heartland of Thessaly are upset over recommendations that their crop might have to be sacrificed because it takes so much water to cultivate - worries about the region drying out after 2023 floods.

