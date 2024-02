Politics

BRUSSELS – The European Parliament lifted the immunity of MEP Giorgos Kyrtsos on Tuesday, following a request by the Prosecutor of First-Instance Courts in Athens.

The Europarliament’s plenary voted by raising of hands, as set out by the rules.

The Athens prosecutor had requested the lifting of immunity in July 2023, through the Greek Supreme Court, over an outstanding debt to the state as deputy CEO and legal representative of the ‘Free Sunday’ publishing company.

Kyrtsos had been voted MEP under ruling New Democracy in 2019, and was expelled from the party in 2022. After leaving the European People’s Party, he joined the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament.