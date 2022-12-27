x

December 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

European Mayors to Meet in Istanbul in Show of Support to Imamoglu

December 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Bakoyannis Boston Marathon
File - Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis speaking during the presentation ceremony of the Marathon wreaths in Boston. (Photo by Areti Bratsis)

ATHENS – Four mayors including Athens’ Kostas Bakoyannis will attend a meeting with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on how cities can collaborate on protecting democray and the rule of law, on Wednesday.

Bakoyannis and the mayors of Florence, Hanover, and Paris along with the Eurocities European Network secretary general will speak at the event in Istanbul called “Cities: Democracy and Development”. Remarks will also be conveyed through online connections with the mayors of Budapest, Hamburg, Linz, and Utrecht.

Mayors are expressing their support for Imamoglu, who earlier in December was sentenced by a Turkish court to jail and stripped of his right to be a candidate and to vote. Imamoglu is free pending an appeals court decision, while the sentencing was condemned both domestically and abroad.

Athens’ Bakoyannis travelled to Istanbul again in early November, to boost collaboration between the two cities and to help preparations for the first Balkan Cities Network Summit, scheduled in Athens in January 2023.

RELATED

Society
Two Minors Involved in the Rape of 15-Year-Old in Athens to Be Remanded in Custody

ATHENS - Two minors, members of the group, that allegedly sexually abused a 15-year old boy in Ilion, Attica region, will be sent to jail after the conclusion of their testimony to the juvenile investigator.

Economy
Greek State Budget Records Lower-Than-Expected Deficit in Jan-Nov
Politics
Greece Shelves Buying Israeli Weapons in Political-Military Spat

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Extreme Cold, Travel Chaos: Woes from Deadly Storm Continue

Summary BUFFALO, N.Y.

OTTAWA, Canada – Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted an exclusive in-store shopping event on December 8 at Ottawa’s Rideau Center Michael Kors designer store to benefit the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Center (DSYTC).

BUFFALO, N.Y.

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) has provided the non-profit FoodOn with a $25,000 grant in support of its programs that enable young Greeks to emerge from unemployment and poverty to financial independence and inclusion in society.

TORONTO - The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most visited canal cruises around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.