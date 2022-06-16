European LGBT Cops Won’t Wear Uniforms in Athens Pride Parade

Society

ATHENS – They won’t be wearing their uniforms but members of the European LGBT Police Association, after meeting in the Greek capital, said they will take part in the Athens Pride parade but out of uniform.

That, it was said, was out of respect for the decision by organizers with the event coming during a time when tension is rising in some places around the world about the LGBT+ community, especially with police.

Pride Organizers said the community has difficult relations with Greek police and the event comes in the aftermath of the acquittal of officers in the case of the beating death of a gay Greek-American.

The group said it doesn’t want any association in the parade with police including from LGBT police from around Europe who will be marching and that an attempt will be made to bette relations with law enforcement.

There wasn’t unanymity though with Kathimerini saying that Michalis Lolis, a gay police officer and the President of Police Action said that, “Neither the police nor Pride want us. We are out of everywhere.”