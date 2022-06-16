x

June 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Society

European LGBT Cops Won’t Wear Uniforms in Athens Pride Parade

June 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Gay Pride lgbtq FILE- A demonstrator waves a rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride rally, in front of parliament, in Athens (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
FILE- A demonstrator waves a rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride rally, in front of parliament, in Athens (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – They won’t be wearing their uniforms but members of the European LGBT Police Association, after meeting in the Greek capital, said they will take part in the Athens Pride parade but out of uniform.

That, it was said, was out of respect for the decision by organizers with the event coming during a time when tension is rising in some places around the world about the LGBT+ community, especially with police.

Pride Organizers said the community has difficult relations with Greek police and the event comes in the aftermath of the acquittal of officers in the case of the beating death of a gay Greek-American.

The group said it doesn’t want any association in the parade with police including from LGBT police from around Europe who will be marching and that an attempt will be made to bette relations with law enforcement.

There wasn’t unanymity though with Kathimerini saying that Michalis Lolis, a gay police officer and the President of Police Action said that, “Neither the police nor Pride want us. We are out of everywhere.”

 

RELATED

Politics
Appeals Hearing for Jailed Golden Dawn Leaders, Members Adjourned

ATHENS – Almost as soon as it began, a hearing on appeals by the former leaders, lawmakers and members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn gang convicted of running a criminal operation was adjourned until July 6, at their request.

Politics
Turkish, Greek Defense Minister Meet amid Renewed Tensions
Politics
Mitsotakis Announces Infrastructure Upgrade in the Peloponnese Region

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings