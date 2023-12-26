x

European Journalists Denounce Turkish-Cypriot Reporter’s “Insult” Trial

December 26, 2023
By The National Herald
front-view-journalist-holding-microphone
(Photo: freepik.com/@ freepik)

NICOSIA – Ali Kişmir, President of the Turkish-Cypriot Press Workers’ Union (BASIN-SEN) is being persecuted wrongly for articles critical of Turkey’s interventions in elections there, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) said.

He is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Dec. 27 and faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of “targeting the Security Forces Command” and allegedly “disparaging and defaming the institution’s spiritual personality” in one of his articles in 2020.

EFJ Vice President Mustafa Kuleli criticized Turkey’s Cyprus policy and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling the case an “operation to suppress critical voices in the Turkish Cypriot community,” said the Bianet news site.

https://bianet.org/haber/european-federation-of-journalists-reaction-to-erdogan-on-cyprus-289787

“The Erdogan government is trying to export its oppressive policies against journalists in Turkey to Cyprus. By intervening in the judiciary, politics, and media of the supposedly independent and sovereign Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, they are imposing Turkey’s anti-democratic and authoritarian order on the north of Cyprus,” he said, referring to the name Turkey uses.

Kuleli emphasized that  this “engineered political case was intended to intimidate Turkish-Cypriots,” expressing hope that the Turkish-Cypriot judiciary would “resist pressures and deliver an important lesson to politicians.”

EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutiérrez added that, “We demand the baseless and disproportionate accusations against our colleague Ali Kişmir to be withdrawn. Filing lawsuits against journalists to silence them is an action commonly undertaken by authoritarian regimes. We call on the authorities to refrain from prosecuting critical journalists and remind them of their obligations towards freedom of expression.”

